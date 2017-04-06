Posted: Apr 06, 2017 10:06 AMUpdated: Apr 06, 2017 10:06 AM

Ben Nicholas

The City of Bartlesville Water Utilities Department will begin testing & flushing fire hydrants on Sunday, April 9.

The process will be completed in sections. Work in some areas will be conducted at night to avoid disturbing businesses during hours of operation. Night flushing will be conducted between the hours of 9 p.m. and 6 a.m.

During the flushing process, some discoloration of water may occur. Please use caution when laundering clothes.

Location 1: April 9th, 7 p.m. – 6 a.m. Railroad Tracks going East to the Caney River, from 11th Street to Northern City limits.

Location 2: April 11th, daily (M-F) from 7 a.m. - 3 p.m. until the area is complete Railroad Tracks going west to Sunset Blvd., from 11th Street to northern City limits to include Oak Park.

Crews will continue to move throughout the city until all fire hydrants have been tested and flushed. This will take approximately 10 weeks, weather permitting.