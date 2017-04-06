Posted: Apr 06, 2017 2:26 PMUpdated: Apr 06, 2017 3:05 PM

Bill Lynch

Non-profit organization Pilots N Paws flew into Bartlesville Airport to support a local rescue Thursday morning. Pilots N Paws is a non-profit where pilots volunteer to travel across the country to transport animals to rescues, foster homes, and forever homes. Thursday, pilot John Malkin of Colorado flew into Bartlesville to pick up a new mother Mocha Michelle and her 10 six week old puppies. The puppies will receive the ride of their life as they travel to Mountain Pet Rescue in Colorado. Mocha was rescued by local non-profit, 4 the Animals Rescue, where founder and veterinarian Dr. Sarah Gordon delivered 12 puppies from the one and a half year old dog. Due to health complications only 10 of the 12 puppies were able to fly. The remaining two puppies Tate Jr. and Jenny have stayed behind to recover and are safe in foster care. If you are a registered pilot or just wish to help support Pilots N Paws check out the details at http://www.pilotsnpaws.org

If you would like information on 4 the Animals Rescue or Mountain Pet Rescue in Colorado visit the following links.

http://www.4theanimalsrescue.com

http://mountainpetrescue.org

