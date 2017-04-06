Posted: Apr 06, 2017 3:36 PMUpdated: Apr 06, 2017 3:36 PM

Adam Hooper

The Bartlesville Police Department has announced that the 200 block of Keeler Avenue, north of Frank Phillips Blvd. on second street will be closed Friday from 7 A.M. until 2 P.M. for crane operation.



A crane will be used in the area to install new heating and air equipment on the roof of a nearby business. The roadway will be re-opened as soon as the installation is complete.