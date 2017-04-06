News
City Street To Close Friday
The Bartlesville Police Department has announced that the 200 block of Keeler Avenue, north of Frank Phillips Blvd. on second street will be closed Friday from 7 A.M. until 2 P.M. for crane operation.
A crane will be used in the area to install new heating and air equipment on the roof of a nearby business. The roadway will be re-opened as soon as the installation is complete.
