Posted: Apr 06, 2017 4:16 PMUpdated: Apr 06, 2017 4:16 PM

Bill Lynch

Osage News reports that Osage Active Duty service members and Veterans will soon be able to receive Osage Nation vehicle tags at a reduced rate. On March 31, the Osage Nation Congress unanimously approved bill ONCA 17-38 which amends the Nation’s Revenue and Taxation Act “to allow active duty personnel of the military to obtain vehicle plates at a reduced rate of $15.”

To qualify for the reduced tag rate, active duty service members must possess valid military identification, and veterans must be able to provide a copy of their DD 214 form, or Certificate of Release or Discharge from Active Duty with an honorable discharge rating.

The Tax Commission, which issues the Osage Nation vehicle tags, will be able to issue vehicle tags at the request of an Osage military veteran or active duty service member.

The bill is now subject to consideration of action by Principal Chief Geoffrey Standing Bear.

