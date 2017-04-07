News
Posted: Apr 07, 2017 3:20 AMUpdated: Apr 07, 2017 3:20 AM
Road Closed to Accomodate Crane Operations
Charlie Taraboletti
The Bartlesville Police Department has announced the 200 block of Keeler Avenue north of Frank Phillips Boulevard to Second Street, will be closed from 7 this morning until 2 this afternoon for crane operation. A crane will be used in the area to install new heating and air equipment on the roof of a nearby business. The roadway will be re-opened as soon as the installation is complete.
