Posted: Apr 07, 2017 3:20 AMUpdated: Apr 07, 2017 3:20 AM

Charlie Taraboletti

The Bartlesville Police Department has announced the 200 block of Keeler Avenue north of Frank Phillips Boulevard to Second Street, will be closed from 7 this morning until 2 this afternoon for crane operation. A crane will be used in the area to install new heating and air equipment on the roof of a nearby business. The roadway will be re-opened as soon as the installation is complete.