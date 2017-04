Posted: Apr 09, 2017 9:41 AMUpdated: Apr 07, 2017 9:41 AM

Charlie Taraboletti

The Washington County Board of Commissioners will take up a lease agreement with the Ramona American Legion Monday morning. The board also take action on a Oklahoma Department of Transportation document concerning the Bison Road Project. Monday morning's meeting is set for 9:30 in the Courthouse Administrativie Center.