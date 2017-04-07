Posted: Apr 07, 2017 10:48 AMUpdated: Apr 07, 2017 12:21 PM

Charlie Taraboletti

Bartlesville police could cite you if they catch you driving in the construction zones in the Price Fields complex. Director of Engineering, Micah Siemers says motorists are compromizing the recently installed sod and seeded areas by driving through the construction zone rather than using the new paved road and parking lot.

Siemers says the contractor has been told to call the police if they see anyone crossing the curbs or sidewalks or drivein the dirt and grass areas. He says the city needs everyone to stay out of the contruction site. If you need to access the northeast fields, use the road and the new asphalt parking lot in the east side.

The Price Fields complex is in Phase two of a multi-phase renovation. The fields are expected to be available for use this spring or early summer, weather permitting.