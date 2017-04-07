News


Posted: Apr 07, 2017

Markwayne Mullin Schedules Town Halls

Charlie Taraboletti

Second District Oklahoma Congressman Markwayne Mullin has revised his town hall meeting schedule for next week.  Mullin will be in Nowata for a town hall meeting Monday afternoon from 2 to 3 at the Nowata County fairgrounds.  That's a change from Mullin's previous schedule. 

Mullin also has a town hall meeting in Vinita on Monday.  The congressman will meet with constituents from noon to 1 at the Craig County fairgrounds.


