Posted: Apr 07, 2017 10:57 AMUpdated: Apr 07, 2017 10:58 AM

Charlie Taraboletti

Second District Oklahoma Congressman Markwayne Mullin has revised his town hall meeting schedule for next week. Mullin will be in Nowata for a town hall meeting Monday afternoon from 2 to 3 at the Nowata County fairgrounds. That's a change from Mullin's previous schedule.

Mullin also has a town hall meeting in Vinita on Monday. The congressman will meet with constituents from noon to 1 at the Craig County fairgrounds.