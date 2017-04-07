Posted: Apr 07, 2017 11:27 AMUpdated: Apr 07, 2017 11:27 AM

Ben Nicholas

Bartlesville Public Schools hosted a forum on Friday morning with Senator Julie Daniels, and Representatives Earl Sears and Travis Dunlap. Moderated by H.J. Reed, the Manager for State Government Affairs - Midcontinent at Phillips 66, the primary focus of the forum was spent answering education related questions.



Among several points made by the senators, Dunlap says that once the teacher pay raise is implemented, then Oklahoma could have the second highest teacher pay in the area.



The second biggest topic was on the school voucher system. Sears wanted to be clear that it was a very complex issue, but he was personally not in favor of it.



However, not everyone in the forum was in agreement. Daniels says that she was in favor of the system if it could help students. Daniels said “When I look at school choice, I look at it through the parent's point of view.”



The final questions of the forum revolved around the budget and increasing taxes. Sears began to wrap up the forum by saying “None of us want to increase taxes, but we have to fix the problem.”