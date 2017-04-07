Posted: Apr 07, 2017 3:03 PMUpdated: Apr 07, 2017 3:03 PM

Bill Lynch

The City of Bartlesville announced through a press release that Bartlesville Firefighters have been undergoing annual training in air ambulance evacuation near Lee Lake, located on Adams Boulevard East of Silver Lake Road throughout the past week.

The training has been provided by Air Evac Lifeteam from Claremore. Air Evac Lifeteam is the largest independently owned and operated membership-supported air ambulance service in the United States, with more than 125 bases across 15 states.

On Thursday, firefighters were trained on how to direct a safe landing and prepare a patient for flight, as well as how to respond in the event of a helicopter crash.