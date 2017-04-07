Posted: Apr 07, 2017 3:50 PMUpdated: Apr 07, 2017 3:50 PM

Ben Nicholas

A Bartlesville man was in court on Friday for Simple Assault and Contempt of Court. According to an affidavit, Malik William Johnson was physically involved with an ex-girlfriend. According to the daughter of the girlfriend, Johnson had previously physically assaulted the girlfriend, as well as causing damage to the house.



Johnson had been ordered to stay away from the victim, and according to another affidavit, he had contact her, creating his contempt of court misdemeanor.



Johnson's next court date is May 8, at 1:30.