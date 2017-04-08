Posted: Apr 08, 2017 3:31 AMUpdated: Apr 08, 2017 3:31 AM

Charlie Taraboletti

Bartlesville’s OK Mozart has announced the line-up of musicians for this year’s festival, June 8th through the 16th. Concert-goers can hear the festival’s famous classical music along with jazz, blues, rock, and other styles this year.

Board chairman Mary Lynn Mihm-Howk is excited when she says OK Mozart has something for everyone – both for the residents of the Bartlesville area and for visitors from across the country. The nine-day festival opens on Thursday evening, June 8th with a free street concert featuring the 145th Army Band, followed by western blues band Honey Blue. Later that evening, Michael Martin Murphey performs at the Bartlesville Community Center accompanied by the Bartlesville Symphony Orchestra.

On June 9th, the harmony-rich sound of Wilson Phillips, a vocal trio comprised of sisters Carnie and Wendy Wilson and Chynna Phillips, comes to the Community Center. Classically trained, Chris Mann, who starred in the recent “The Phantom of the Opera” tour, takes the stage on June 10th accompanied by the Bartlesville Symphony.

On the afternoon of Sunday, June 11th, you can hear the world premiere of composer Jerod Tate’s Muscogee Hymn Suite, commissioned and performed by the Tulsa Symphony Orchestra. That evening, enjoy a Concert Under the Stars with entertainment by jazz band Mojo at Sooner Park.

Then on Friday, June 16th, head out to Woolaroc and enjoy Disney classics performed by the Tulsa Symphony Orchestra, followed by fireworks over the lake.



There is plenty more on tap, and tickets will go on sale on Monday through the Bartlesville Community Center, www.bartlesvillecommunitycenter.com.