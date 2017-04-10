Posted: Apr 10, 2017 3:22 AMUpdated: Apr 10, 2017 3:22 AM

Charlie Taraboletti

A Tulsa man died Saturday night in an Osage County accident. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol reports 40 year-old Eric Poore was driving westbound on 31st Street North at a high rate of speed being pursued by law enforcement. Poore's SUV failed to negotiate a curve at 53rd West Avenue wand went off the roadway to the right. It hit an embankment and then the base of a tree. Poore was pinned in the vehicle for about 5 minutes but law enforcement was able to get himi out. Poore was taken to St. John Medical Center in critical condition with head and internal injuries. He died a short time later.