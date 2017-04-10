Posted: Apr 10, 2017 9:28 AMUpdated: Apr 10, 2017 9:31 AM

Evan Fahrbach

The Nowata County Board of Commissioners met Monday morning for their weekly meeting.

Now that newly appointed Nowata County Sheriff Sandy Hadley is on the job, the Comissioners will begin to look at the E-911 Program once again.

The Commissioners also appointed Judy Howell to a vacancy in the Library.

Sheriff Sandy Hadley was on hand for her first County Commissioners meeting. Doug Sonenberg welcomed her to the county.

The Nowata County Board of Commissioners meets every Monday at 9:00 AM at the County Courthouse Annex.

