Posted: Apr 10, 2017 10:18 AMUpdated: Apr 10, 2017 10:43 AM

Ben Nicholas

The Washington County Board of Commissioners met at their weekly meeting on Monday morning. Among several action items, the commissioners approved a lease agreement with #334 American Legion of Ramona, and approved more forms for the Bison Road Project.

Commissioner Mitch Antle was on vacation, however, he did leave a letter for the Commissioners’ Report explaining that work was continuing as scheduled. The other commissioners echoed, saying that they were continuing with work as scheduled, so long as the weather cooperates.

At 10, Bid Number 16-13 was opened for six-month road materials, and multiple bids were accepted for review. Those bids could be awarded at the next meeting.

All other items were approved, and all receipts were received. The commissioners will meet again next Monday morning.