Bartlesville Public Schools
Posted: Apr 10, 2017 2:38 PMUpdated: Apr 10, 2017 2:38 PM
Bartlesville Solo And Ensemble Contest
Bartlesville High School orchestra students attended District Solo and Ensemble Contest at Skiatook. Ten solos were awarded superior ratings and two solos earned excellent ratings. Ten ensembles were awarded superior ratings and two ensembles earned excellent ratings.
The orchestra program then hosted a solo and ensemble contest for middle school students at Bartlesville High School's Fine Arts Center on March 30. Ten soloists earned superior ratings and ten ensembles earned superior ratings. One ensemble received an excellent rating.
Bartlesville High School Orchestra
Superior and Excellent Ratings
Solos
Superior Ratings
Violin Solo
Courtney Brendal
Cello Solo
Artturi DeBlieck
Viola Solo
Noah Eiden
Violin Solo
Aarya Ghonasgi
Violin Solo
Markus Klawun
Cello Solo
Eleanor Shephard
Violin Solo
Megan Talbot
Cello Solo
Quinten Willcox
Violin Solo
Baylee Reynolds
Cello Solo
Stone Yang
Excellent Ratings
Viola Solo
Isabel Ames
Violin Solo
Jennifer Ambriz
Duets
Superior Ratings
Violin/Cello
Aarya Ghonasgi
Duet
Quinten Willcox
Violin/Cello
Artturi DeBlieck
Duet
Akseli DeBlieck
Violin/Viola
Akseli DeBlieck
Duet
Noah Eiden
Violin Duet
Sam Anderson
Megan Talbot
Excellent Ratings
Violin/Viola
Erin Cope
Duet
Maggie Giovannetti
.
Trios
Superior Ratings
Isabel Ames
Ambika Krishan
Baylee Reynolds
Courtney Brendal
Noah Eiden
Aarya Ghonasgi
Excellent Rating
Peihan Liu
Gage Davis
Hayley Davis
Quartets
Superior Ratings
Akseli DeBlieck
Markus Klawun
Noah Eiden
Eleanor Shephard
Megan Talbot
Lauren Bell
Keely Laurence
Carinna Marling
Excellent Rating
Kamie Ayres
Miracle Morrison
Vanessa Fernandez
Isabel Ashby
.
Concert Orchestra Chamber Ensemble
Superior Rating
Megan Talbot
Sam Anderson
Leesha Gilliland
Lauren Bell
Mircle Morrison
Baylee Reynolds
Ambika Krishnan
Jennifer Ambriz
Isabel Ames
Keely Laurence
Stone Yang
Carinna Marling
Kaylee Garrett
Symphonic Orchestra Chamber Ensemble
Superior Rating
Shayoni Banerjee
Courtney Brendal
Erin Cope
Victory Curry
Artturi DeBlieck
Akseli DeBlieck
Aarya Ghonasgi
Noah Eiden
Maggie Giovannetti
Suzanne Yeabower
Quinten Willcox
Markus Klawun
Ashley Raatz
James Martinez
Central and Madison Middle School Orchestras
Superior and Excellent Ratings
Solos
Superior Ratings
Violin Solo
Morgan Sanders
Violin Solo
Ember Clear
Violin Solo
Caleb Keaton
Violin Solo
Adharsh Arnand
Violin Solo
Emmaline Nesser
Violin Solo
Tatiana Flores
Violin Solo
Maha Achour
Violin Solo
Kathryn McIntire
Bass Solo
Maurie Armstrong
Bass Solo
Ella Roecker
Duets
Superior Ratings
Violin/Cello
Damien Smith
Duet
Jordan Thatcher
Violin Duet
Adam Lodrigueza
Liam Wisner
Violin Duet
Ember Clear
Erin Cary
Violin Duet
Katelyn Lauritsen
Ragen Hodge
Violin Duet
Adharsh Arnand
Charlie Olsen
Violin Duet
Kaitlin Littau
Sara Merritt
Violin/Cello
Tatiana Flores
Duet
Caleb Cochran
.
Trios
Superior Rating
Ember Clear
Erin Cary
Morgan Sanders
Excellent Rating
Anisha Sharma
Channa Shpeizer
Gabriella Williams
Quartets
Superior Ratings
Liam Wisner
Adam Lodrigueza
Evan Gunter
Morgan King
Paige Lee
Sarah Schroeder
Maira Melendez
Emma Sanderson
