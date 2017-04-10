News


Bartlesville Public Schools

Posted: Apr 10, 2017 2:38 PMUpdated: Apr 10, 2017 2:38 PM

Bartlesville Solo And Ensemble Contest

Ben Nicholas

Bartlesville High School orchestra students attended District Solo and Ensemble Contest at Skiatook. Ten solos were awarded superior ratings and two solos earned excellent ratings. Ten ensembles were awarded superior ratings and two ensembles earned excellent ratings.

The orchestra program then hosted a solo and ensemble contest for middle school students at Bartlesville High School's Fine Arts Center on March 30. Ten soloists earned superior ratings and ten ensembles earned superior ratings.  One ensemble received an excellent rating.

Bartlesville High School Orchestra
Superior and Excellent Ratings


Solos

Superior Ratings

Violin Solo
    

Courtney Brendal

Cello Solo
    

Artturi DeBlieck

Viola Solo
    

Noah Eiden

Violin Solo
    

Aarya Ghonasgi

Violin Solo
    

Markus Klawun

Cello Solo
    

Eleanor Shephard

Violin Solo
    

Megan Talbot

Cello Solo
    

Quinten Willcox

Violin Solo
    

Baylee Reynolds

Cello Solo
    

Stone Yang

    

Excellent Ratings

Viola Solo
    

Isabel Ames

Violin Solo
    

Jennifer Ambriz

    

Duets

Superior Ratings

Violin/Cello
    

Aarya Ghonasgi

Duet
    

Quinten Willcox

    

Violin/Cello
    

Artturi DeBlieck

Duet
    

Akseli DeBlieck

    

Violin/Viola
    

Akseli DeBlieck

Duet
    

Noah Eiden

    

Violin Duet
    

Sam Anderson

    

Megan Talbot

    

Excellent Ratings

Violin/Viola  
    

Erin Cope

Duet
    

Maggie Giovannetti

.

Trios

Superior Ratings


Isabel Ames

Ambika Krishan

Baylee Reynolds

Courtney Brendal

Noah Eiden

Aarya Ghonasgi

Excellent Rating


Peihan Liu

Gage Davis

Hayley Davis


Quartets

Superior Ratings


Akseli DeBlieck

Markus Klawun

Noah Eiden

Eleanor Shephard

Megan Talbot

Lauren Bell

Keely Laurence

Carinna Marling

Excellent Rating


Kamie Ayres

Miracle Morrison

Vanessa Fernandez

Isabel Ashby

.

Concert Orchestra Chamber Ensemble

Superior Rating


Megan Talbot

Sam Anderson

Leesha Gilliland

Lauren Bell

Mircle Morrison

Baylee Reynolds

Ambika Krishnan

Jennifer Ambriz

Isabel Ames

Keely Laurence

Stone Yang

Carinna Marling

Kaylee Garrett

Symphonic Orchestra Chamber Ensemble

Superior Rating


Shayoni Banerjee

Courtney Brendal

Erin Cope

Victory Curry

Artturi DeBlieck

Akseli DeBlieck

Aarya Ghonasgi

Noah Eiden

Maggie Giovannetti

Suzanne Yeabower

Quinten Willcox

Markus Klawun

Ashley Raatz

James Martinez

    
Central and Madison Middle School Orchestras
Superior and Excellent Ratings

Solos

Superior Ratings

Violin Solo
    

Morgan Sanders

Violin Solo
    

Ember Clear

Violin Solo
    

Caleb Keaton

Violin Solo
    

Adharsh Arnand

Violin Solo
    

Emmaline Nesser

Violin Solo
    

Tatiana Flores

Violin Solo
    

Maha Achour

Violin Solo
    

Kathryn McIntire

Bass Solo
    

Maurie Armstrong

Bass Solo
    

Ella Roecker

    

Duets

Superior Ratings

Violin/Cello
    

Damien Smith

Duet
    

Jordan Thatcher

    

Violin Duet
    

Adam Lodrigueza

    

Liam Wisner

    

Violin Duet
    

Ember Clear

    

Erin Cary

    

Violin Duet
    

Katelyn Lauritsen

    

Ragen Hodge

    

Violin Duet
    

Adharsh Arnand

    

Charlie Olsen

    

Violin Duet
    

Kaitlin Littau

    

Sara Merritt

    

Violin/Cello
    

Tatiana Flores

Duet
    

Caleb Cochran

.

Trios

Superior Rating


Ember Clear

Erin Cary

Morgan Sanders

Excellent Rating


Anisha Sharma

Channa Shpeizer

Gabriella Williams

Quartets

Superior Ratings


Liam Wisner

Adam Lodrigueza

Evan Gunter

Morgan King

Paige Lee

Sarah Schroeder

Maira Melendez

Emma Sanderson
 


