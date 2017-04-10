Posted: Apr 10, 2017 3:12 PMUpdated: Apr 10, 2017 3:12 PM

Bill Lynch

The Osage County Board of County Commissioners started Monday off by welcoming newly elected District #1 Commissioner Jerry Howerton. Howerton was swore in as Commissioner at 9am by District Court Judge John Kane. Commissioner Howerton was met by elected officials, family and friends for his swearing in ceremony. At 10am the Commissioners met for their regularly scheduled meeting.

During the meeting the Commissioners appoints Candy Thomas to serve on the INCOG Economic Development District Board, discussed and selected engineering firms to solicite for work on the Bird Creek Bridge in Pawhuska, and approved the digitization of court records and county school enumeration records for the genealogy organization FamilySearch International, the County will also receive digital copies of the records at no cost.

During the citizens input portion of the meeting Commissioner's Assistant Kandy Jump announced that Brett Brady has been hired for the full-time position at the Osage County Fairgrounds and started working last Thursday. Commissioner Darren McKinney said he had received news from Hominy that they will not need the County's assistance this month to finance their ambulance service as they were able to meet their collection quota, and the new Osage County website should go live this week, it wil be available through osage.okcounties.org.

The Next meeting of the Osage County Board of County Commissioners will be next Monday at 10am at the Osage County Courthouse in Pawhuska.