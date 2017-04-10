News


K-Mart Pharmacy to Close

While Bartlesville’s pharmacy was not on the list of 64 pharmacies that K-Mart announced last September that it would close, the local pharmacy will, in fact, be closing.   Local management says they don’t know a closing date. 

K-Mart typically asks local pharmacies bid for the prescription records so that customers will know that all their prescriptions will be serviced by one drug store once the K-Mart pharmacy closes.  That bid process just opened this week.  According to the K-Mart store manager, that process generally takes a couple of months, so it’s likely that the pharmacy won’t close before mid-summer.


The local K-Mart store itself will not be closing.


