Posted: Apr 10, 2017 5:14 PMUpdated: Apr 10, 2017 5:14 PM

Charlie Taraboletti

While Bartlesville’s pharmacy was not on the list of 64 pharmacies that K-Mart announced last September that it would close, the local pharmacy will, in fact, be closing. Local management says they don’t know a closing date.

K-Mart typically asks local pharmacies bid for the prescription records so that customers will know that all their prescriptions will be serviced by one drug store once the K-Mart pharmacy closes. That bid process just opened this week. According to the K-Mart store manager, that process generally takes a couple of months, so it’s likely that the pharmacy won’t close before mid-summer.



The local K-Mart store itself will not be closing.