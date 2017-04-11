Posted: Apr 11, 2017 10:24 AMUpdated: Apr 11, 2017 10:24 AM

Charlie Taraboletti

Second District Oklahoma Congressman, Markwayne Mullin spent an hour yesterday talking with Nowata County voters. Mullin is in the process of hosting 29 town hall meetings in counties across his district. He told the Nowata voters he was one of 65 members of Congress from rural districts.



Questions came on topics such as repealing the Affordable Care Act to military action in Syria. The crowd was there to hear what the congressman had to say and could have spent more time there but Mullin had to move on to get to his next meeting. Mullin had addressed a crowd in Vinita earlier in the day.