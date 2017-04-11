Posted: Apr 11, 2017 10:30 AMUpdated: Apr 11, 2017 10:30 AM

Ben Nicholas

Fourth grader Kasen Shaw from Wilson Elementary School is being entered into the National Future Chef contest for being the 2017 Bartlesville Schools Future Chef Champion.

The competition paired students with a Child Nutrition employee to assist them, and then had one hour to complete their dish and then present their dish to a panel of judges. The judges scored the dishes on originality, healthy attributes, easy preparation, kid friendliness, plate presentation, and taste.

In February, elementary students submitted their recipes to our Child Nutrition department. The finalists were selected to participate in a live cooking competition.

Shaw’s winning recipe, a grilled chicken burrito, featured grilled chicken, avocado, cheese, and cilantro wrapped in a tortilla. Shaw was one of 6 students from Bartlesville Public Schools chosen to participate in the annual competition sponsored by Sodexo, the school district’s food service provider.

School districts across the country held Future Chefs events throughout February and March. The winning student from each participating district will be considered for regional finalist awards, and the selected regional finalists will vie to become one of five national finalists competing for the public’s vote on a special Future Chefs YouTube channel.