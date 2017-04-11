Posted: Apr 11, 2017 2:03 PMUpdated: Apr 11, 2017 2:13 PM

Bill Lynch

At the first April meeting of the Barnsdall Chamber of Commerce, the chamber welcomed the Students of the Month from Barnsdall Junior and Senior High School, discussed this weekends Easter Egg Hunt, and continued discussion regarding next month's Big Heart Day.

Students of the Month James Cole, Junior at Barnsdall High School, James Allen, 8th grad, and Grace Howell 7th grade were welcomed at the Tuesday meeting, students this month were being recognized for their leadership skills. The Chamber also welcomed one of Barnsdall High School's five Valedictorians for the Graduating 2017 Class Ethan McGill. He was going to be at the state capitol at the next meeting when Barnsdall's Valedictorians were to be honored, therefore McGill stopped by this week to discuss his future plans including attending Oklahoma State University majoring in Agricultural Economics and minoring in Philosophy. McGill is also serving as the Barnsdall Nation Honor Society President and Student Council President.

Chamber Vice-President Claud Rosendale announced that the canopy and electrical work has been completed at the new stage in front of the Community Center. He also stated that the Chamber has already received 18 paid sponsors and 17 paid vendors for Big Heart Day, scheduled for Memorial Day Weekend, and are in good shape for the event.

This Saturday the Barnsdall Chamber, along with American Heritage Bank and the Assembly of God Church will be hosting their annual Easter Egg Hunt. The hunt begins at 10am on Saturday, April 15, at the Barnsdall City Park. Participants will be broken up into two grounds ages 5 and under, and ages 6 to 12. Eggs will be filled with everything from candy to cash prizes up to $20. All participants need to bring is baskets, buckets, or bags for the hunt.