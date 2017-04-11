Posted: Apr 11, 2017 2:43 PMUpdated: Apr 11, 2017 3:00 PM

Ben Nicholas

A Bartlesville Man is in the Washington County Jail for Sexual Assault and Lewd Proposal to a minor.

Keith Brian Griffin was taken into custody on Saturday.



According to an affidavit, Griffin touched and photographed the 10-year-old child, as well as made comments about her rear end. According to the affidavit, the girl said that Griffin had done the same things to her when she was 9, and both times told her to “not tell anyone what happened.”



Griffin is due back in court on April 28.