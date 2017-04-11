Posted: Apr 11, 2017 3:19 PMUpdated: Apr 11, 2017 3:19 PM

Ben Nicholas

A Copan man is in trouble with Washington County for being under the influence of alcohol as he was operating a vehicle. Michael Dan Patrick II was taken into custody on April 10 after officers caught him attempting to back up a truck to attach a boat.



According to an affidavit, Patrick told the officer after some questioning that he had drank several beers. After tests, the officer put Patrick under arrest.



Reportedly, Patrick had just been released from a rehab center.