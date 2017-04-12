Posted: Apr 12, 2017 7:01 AMUpdated: Apr 12, 2017 7:01 AM

Charlie Taraboletti

It’s Bartlesville Day at the state capitol. The day is an annual chamber-led event where a delegation departs early in the day to visit with government officials and acquaint them with issues that affect life and business in Bartlesville and Washington County. Lieutenant Governor Todd Lamb says he meets the delegation at 10:30 with a message.



Visitors will spend quality time interacting with our three legislators and enjoy a personally guided tour of the historic Capitol building. It’s a day of networking on a charter bus, lunch at the Capitol, and snacks and beverages on the ride home.

AEP/PSO is the legislative benefactor sponsor and lunch is provided by Phillips 66.