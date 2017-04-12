Posted: Apr 12, 2017 9:03 AMUpdated: Apr 12, 2017 9:03 AM

Charlie Taraboletti

Tickets are on sale now for the Bartlesville Oil Flyer excursion train. The hour-long train ride will depart the Bartlesville depot for rides at 10, 1, and 3 on Saturday, May 6th.

This is the seventh year for the steam-powered Locomotive 940 to pull the train as it leaves Bartlesville. Tickets for the ride are 10 dollars per person and children four years old or younger can ride for free on an adult's lap in the air conditioned passenger cars. There are about 750 available seats on each ride.

Tickets are on sale at the Visitor Information Center inside the Bartlesville depot. Tickets are non-refundable. No credit card sales. Train-related keepsakes are available including Locomotive 940 engineer caps and T-shirts, depot candles, and prints of the locomotive and caboose.