Posted: Apr 12, 2017 9:12 AMUpdated: Apr 12, 2017 9:37 AM

Charlie Taraboletti

Bartlesville Water Department crews are working to install a new line along 11th street between Shawnee and Choctaw Avenues. That will cause some traffic problems.

The new line will be installed in the middle of the roadway and you can aticipate some lane closures. City Communications Officer, Kelli Williams says the city will make an efort to have at least one lane open at all times for through traffic. No official completion date for the installation has been set.