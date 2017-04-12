Posted: Apr 12, 2017 10:05 AMUpdated: Apr 12, 2017 10:05 AM

Charlie Taraboletti

The Bartlesville City Council has one item of business on its agenda for Thursday noon-hour meeting. The council plans to vote on a resolution that would sell a series of general obligation bonds. The funds would be used to pay for the next installment of improvements projects approved by voters. Thursday's meeting is set for the city council chambers at the City Center Building in downtown Bartlesville.