Posted: Apr 12, 2017 12:00 PMUpdated: Apr 12, 2017 12:01 PM

Ben Nicholas

Former Attorney General John Ashcroft visited Oklahoma Wesleyan University Wednesday morning to speak to students during their chapel service.

Ashcroft says that he wants America to be great, but it takes more than that.

Ashcroft says that we as a society needs to embrace God’s character in what is done and said.

Ashcroft finished by taking some questions from the audience, and concluded by explaining the difference between unity and uniformity. He says that unity is far more beautiful than uniformity.