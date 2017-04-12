Posted: Apr 12, 2017 3:35 PMUpdated: Apr 12, 2017 3:35 PM

Ben Nicholas

A Bartlesville Man is in the Washington County Correctional Facility for Knowingly Concealing Stolen Property and Obstructing an Officer.

According to court affidavits, Noah Cross stole two Xbox One controllers, an Xbox One, and a laptop, all believed to be valued in excess of $1,000. When police brought in Cross for questioning, documents state that Cross was intentionally dishonest about how he came into possession of the stolen equipment.

Knowingly Concealing Stolen Property in this case is a felony, and can be punishable by imprisonment in the State Penitentiary for up to 5 years.

