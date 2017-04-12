Posted: Apr 12, 2017 3:44 PMUpdated: Apr 12, 2017 3:44 PM

Ben Nicholas

A Bartlesville Man was in Washington County Court for Second Degree Burglary. According to an affidavit, Gavin Bradly Beck had sneaked in to Bartlesville High School through a window, and was noticed moving around the campus towards the basement.

When police caught Beck, they found a backpack in his possession containing a USB flash drive, a ScoutPro Digital Scale, a Mobi Cube, a power port 10, a box of toffee, a bag of chocolate, and FiberOne snack bars. The police also found a bottle of orange juice near the backpack. Beck advised that all of these were taken from the school.

According to the affidavit, Beck was hesitant when questioned if he had help; however, no other arrests have been made at this time.

