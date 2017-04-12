Posted: Apr 12, 2017 4:50 PMUpdated: Apr 12, 2017 4:50 PM

Bill Lynch

As everyone knows it's tax season and area residents continue to receive telephone calls that say they calling for the Internal Revenue Service.

We received one such call Wednesday afternoon. The number was listed as a scam number and originated from Maryland. When we called the number back the operator answered.

However, once we identified ourselves as a radio station the operator no longer spoke or answered on repeat attempts.



Police want you to know the call is a scam. This scam has been circulating for several years and this year is no different.

Most frequently the calls are directed towards senior citizens, but instead of calling the IRS, you should contact law enforcement.