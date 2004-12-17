Posted: Apr 12, 2017 4:52 PMUpdated: Apr 12, 2017 4:52 PM

Bill Lynch

Two years ago Randy Tinker Smith was honored to take her creation, the WahZhaZhe Ballet, to the Festival of Families to perform their opening scene The Prayer before Pope Francis. The ballet has toured and has sold out theaters across the country but much of Smith's time is now spent at Dance Maker Academy in Pawhuska.

Randy Tinker Smith sat down with us on this week's Talk of the Town on KPGM AM1500 FM99.1 to discuss their upcoming summer camp program, but best of all for many lucky students the camp will be free.

Summer camps will start May 15 - 19 for ages 9 and up, and June 5 – 9 for ages 3 to 8. The Osage Nation Foundation also provides scholarships to the many varieties on classes at Dance Maker Academy. To get in contact with Smith at Dance Maker Academy call at (918)704-4668 or visit them at 400 Palmer in Pawhuska.