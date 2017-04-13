Posted: Apr 13, 2017 6:56 AMUpdated: Apr 13, 2017 6:56 AM

Charlie Taraboletti

Bartlesville's K-Life ministry will host a free event Thursday night to celebrate honors it was accorded earlier this year and publicly mount a fund raising campaign. The Have S'More Fun with K-Life is the theme for tonight's event. Prairie Fire Grille will provide food and there will be inflatables, music and door prizes for the major campaign.

Fundraising Co-Chair for K-Life, Michele Robertson says the organization has been working quietly for the past two years and now they're ready to go public. K-Life plans to provide a campus that will meet the growing needs of elementary through high school-aged youth that attend their programs.

K-Life has been serving Bartlesville-area youth for 30 years.