Posted: Apr 13, 2017 7:23 AMUpdated: Apr 13, 2017 7:23 AM

Charlie Taraboletti

Lacey Sponsler is due back in Osage County District Court Thursday. Sponsler is the subustitute teacher that was not wearing underwear when she performed a cartwheel during in a junior high choir class in January.

Online court records indicate Sponsler will be in court for a status update.

Sponsler entered a gulty plea in Tulsa County on an amended misdemeanor larceny charge in Tulsa County. She was originally charged with a felony after Broken Arrow Police said she stole a purse at a bowling alley. Court records show a judge suspended her sentence.

No date has been set for Sponsler's Osage County trial.