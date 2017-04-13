News
District Court
Posted: Apr 13, 2017 7:23 AMUpdated: Apr 13, 2017 7:23 AM
Lacey Sponsler Due Back in Court
Charlie Taraboletti
Lacey Sponsler is due back in Osage County District Court Thursday. Sponsler is the subustitute teacher that was not wearing underwear when she performed a cartwheel during in a junior high choir class in January.
Online court records indicate Sponsler will be in court for a status update.
Sponsler entered a gulty plea in Tulsa County on an amended misdemeanor larceny charge in Tulsa County. She was originally charged with a felony after Broken Arrow Police said she stole a purse at a bowling alley. Court records show a judge suspended her sentence.
No date has been set for Sponsler's Osage County trial.
« Back to News