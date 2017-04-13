Posted: Apr 13, 2017 9:46 AMUpdated: Apr 13, 2017 9:46 AM

Charlie Taraboletti

Nowata High School's Mamie Tiry is the ConocoPhillips Bartlesville Area Academic Athelete for April. Tiry has played tennis all four years in high school and has qualified for state last year at number one doubles. She also has already committed to play tennis at Oklahoma Wesleyan University next year. Tiry is a starter on the Nowata softball team and was the point guard on the school's basketball team.

Head coach Bryan Reese praises her by saying Tiry is a great competitor who works hard in the classroom. Tiry challenges herself with concurrent enrollment classes in English Composition and in College Algebra along with her normal high school classwork.