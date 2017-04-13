Posted: Apr 13, 2017 10:21 AMUpdated: Apr 13, 2017 10:21 AM

Ben Nicholas

On Monday, testing and flushing of fire hydrants will begin at the Caney River going west to Highway 123, from 11th Street to the Southern City limits.

Crews will be flushing daily from 7:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m. until area is complete.

Discoloration of water may occur during this process. The city asks that you use caution when doing laundry.