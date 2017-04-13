Posted: Apr 13, 2017 10:26 AMUpdated: Apr 13, 2017 11:29 AM

Ben Nicholas

The Oklahoma Supplemental Online Course Program recently launched its new website, featuring the Oklahoma Online Course Catalog. The catalog provides educators and families information about online course options available to Oklahoma students, including advanced STEM, Advanced Placement and world language courses.

The OSOCP provides a framework for districts to broaden educational opportunities through online courses that supplement their traditional schooling. The program is a collaborative effort between the Statewide Virtual Charter School Board, the Oklahoma State Department of Education and local school districts.

Oklahoma teachers use their expertise to review courses in the online catalog to ensure the courses align with Oklahoma content standards and apply best practices in online instruction. Quality review ratings and successful completion rates are published in the online catalog, along with pricing and other course details.

Participation in the OSOCP provides opportunities for students to blend academic responsibilities with other endeavors. Students who work part time can complete some of their required coursework online while still participating in their local school community. Students may take online courses either on campus or from a remote site. They remain full-time students in their home district and, as such, may participate in extracurricular or other school-based activities. Credit recovery and credit advancement options are readily available to districts and the students they serve across the K-12 continuum.