Posted: Apr 13, 2017 10:31 AMUpdated: Apr 13, 2017 11:28 AM

Ben Nicholas

A recent study by the Oklahoma State Department of Education shows disagreement that switching to a four-day school week will saves money for school districts.

For the 2016-17 school year, the number of districts on a four-day school week nearly doubled from the previous year. Ninety-seven districts have made the switch, many citing cost savings as a primary reason amid continued budget shortfalls.

The study, requested by Governor Mary Fallin, analyzed expenditures of 16 school districts that have been on a four-day school week for six years. Results show that nine districts actually spent more money on average, after the switch, while cost savings for the remainder were negligible.

When OSDE combined expenditures of all 16 districts, those districts spent on average $4,523 more on utilities, $2,714 less on food, $1,971 less on transportation and $8,542 more on support staff after switching to a four-day week than they had spent before the change.

A measure in this year's state legislative session, House Bill 1684, would require districts considering a four-day school week to submit a plan to OSDE detailing the goals that the district hopes to accomplish by shortening the school week.

To see the study click here