Posted: Apr 13, 2017 11:33 AMUpdated: Apr 13, 2017 11:33 AM

Ben Nicholas

The City of Bartlesville held a special meeting on Thursday at noon to discuss and take action on a resolution that would fix the amount of combined purpose bonds to mature each year.

The sale of these general obligation bonds will occur on May 15.

These are 10 year bonds and will go towards expanding the Pathfinder Parkway, helping fix and update city parks, among other things.