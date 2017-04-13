Posted: Apr 13, 2017 7:19 PMUpdated: Apr 13, 2017 7:19 PM

Ben Nicholas

Bartlesville KLIFE kicked off it's fund-raising campaign on Thursday night at it's Have S'More Fun event. After being in Bartlesville for 30 years, KLIFE is launching this campaign to build it's new activity center.



The goal for the campaign is 3 million dollars, but KLIFE has already raised $1,949,344 through several generous donations. John B. Kane from the Lyon Foundation explained why the foundation donated one million of those dollars.



The campaign has also been awarded a challenge grant for $250,000, with the condition that another $800,000 be donated first.



For more information on the fund-raiser, project, or how to donate, visit their website at bartlesville.klife.com, or call (918) 876-0841