Posted: Apr 14, 2017 9:08 AMUpdated: Apr 14, 2017 9:08 AM

Charlie Taraboletti

Pawhuska cartwheeler, Lacey Sponsler was in Osage County District court on Friday. Sponsler appeared for the hearing without an attorney.

She is charged with indecent exposure after allegedly doing a cartwheel in front of a junior high choir class while she was there as a substitute teacher in January. The case was rescheduled for May 25th. The 5-thousand dollar bond set February 3rd remains in force.