Charlie Taraboletti

Students from Sedan, France joined students from Sedan, Kansas for a visit to Woolaroc on Thursday. 19 French students made the trip to the U.S.

It's part of a program their English teacher started in 2015. She wanted her students to not only learn the language, but also the American culture.

They used technology to connect with high school students in Sedan, Kansas. They picked the small town because it's named after the French city of Sedan where the students live, though they say it a little different over there.

They used Skype, Facebook and email to learn about each other and the different things each country offers. The first Skype in 2015 started with a discussion of stereotypes and cliche. The Kansas students asked if the French class ate French baguettes and wear berets.

It didn't take long for friendships to form. Within a year, the French students started raising money to make a trip to the U.S. to see their Kansas friends in person. They met face to face for the first time on Saturday.

The American teenagers have introduced the French students to life in the Midwest with bonfires, hayrides and cookouts.

PHOTO COURTESY OF THE NEWS ON 6