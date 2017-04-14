Posted: Apr 14, 2017 10:08 AMUpdated: Apr 14, 2017 10:08 AM

Charlie Taraboletti

Coffeyville Police continue to investigate the deaths of three people. Chief Kwin Bromley tells our news partner, KGGF, his officers were called to a home at 208 S Maple just around 10 o'clock Thursday night.



The victims have been identified as 50-year-old Reginald L. Johnson, 47-year-old Kimberly K. Bell and a 17-year-old juvenile whose name is not being released. Bromley says there is no clear motive for the shooting. If you have information on this incident, call the Crime Tip Hotline and remain anonymous at 252-6133 or 800 KS Crime. The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office and KBI are assisting with the investigation.

The incident came to light early Friday morning.