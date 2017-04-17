Posted: Apr 17, 2017 3:17 AMUpdated: Apr 17, 2017 3:17 AM

Charlie Taraboletti

No injuries were reported following an early Saturday morning structure fire at 1508 S. Maple. The fire was reported at approximately 12:45 on Saturday, and upon arrival, the Coffeyville Fire Department reported smoke and flames were visible from the rear of the house. The house was unoccupied at the time of the fire.

Off duty fire personnel along with the South Coffeyville Fire Department were called to assist. The property, owned by Charles Livingston, sustained an estimated $15,000 in damage with $5,000 loss to contents.

The fire is currently under investigation by the Coffeyville Fire Department.