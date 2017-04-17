Posted: Apr 17, 2017 3:19 AMUpdated: Apr 17, 2017 3:19 AM

Charlie Taraboletti

The Oklahoma House speaker's office says state Rep. David Brumbaugh has died. He was 56.

Office spokesman Jason Sutton says in a statement that Brumbaugh's family confirmed he died Saturday evening. The cause of death was not immediately known.



The Republican from Broken Arrow was elected to the House in 2010, and currently served as the chairman of the House Republican Caucus.

According to the House website, Brumbaugh was an Army veteran and an ordained deacon.

Gov. Mary Fallin said on Twitter late Saturday that she was "terribly saddened" by the news.

Brumbaugh recently sponsored a bill that would allow science teachers to teach creationism alongside evolution in the classroom. A House committee passed the measure Thursday.

Brumbaugh was married and had two daughters. Sutton says funeral services are pending.