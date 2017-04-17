Posted: Apr 17, 2017 8:15 AMUpdated: Apr 17, 2017 8:15 AM

Charlie Taraboletti

The Bartlesville radio family and followers of Oklahoma Wesleyan, Nowata, and Dewey and area school sports lost a friend Monday morning. Adam Hooper passed away in a Tulsa hospital.

Adam has been part of the KWON-KYFM-KRIG-KPGM broadcast family since 2005. He considered his broadcast of national championship games for Oklahoma Wesleyan and state playoff games for the high school teams he followed as highlights of his career and through his association with the players and their families he developed many friends. He was the voice of American Legion baseball both in Bartlesville for much of his twelve years here and in Alva for nine seasons. He won statewide sports awards through the Oklahoma Association of Broadcasters and last year was recognized by the Examiner Enterprise as Readers' Choice "Radio Personality."

Funeral services for Adam Hooper are pending and will be announced by his friend and sports color announcer, Tim Howell at the Arnold Moore & Neekamp Funeral Home.