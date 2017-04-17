Posted: Apr 17, 2017 9:18 AMUpdated: Apr 17, 2017 9:18 AM

Evan Fahrbach

The Nowata County Commissioners met briefly this morning (Monday) for their weekly meeting.

The commissioners tabled business on E-911 because no contact could be made with the other entities that are needed to help the County.

The Commissioners approved an agreement with Turner and Associates C-P-A and they also passed a resolution for the disposal of a computer that quit working.

The Nowata County Commissioners meet every Monday Morning at the Nowata County Courthouse Annex.