Posted: Apr 17, 2017 9:58 AMUpdated: Apr 17, 2017 9:58 AM

Ben Nicholas

The Washington County Board of Commissioners met at their weekly meeting on Monday morning.

THe commissioners approved a resolution on a speed limit change on Bison Road. The road between Tuxedo and Durham will be changing from 55 MPH to 35 MPH.

The commissioners also heard a presentation from Master Gardener Neil Loftis regarding their plant sale on April 22. The sale will feature 16,000 tomato plants, along with many others.

Finally, the commissioners approved agrrements between American Bank of Oklahoma for two 2017 trucks and dump beds.

All other items were approved, and all reciepts were recieved. The Washington County Commissioners will meet again next Monday morning.