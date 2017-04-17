Posted: Apr 17, 2017 10:30 AMUpdated: Apr 17, 2017 2:44 PM

Charlie Taraboletti

Bartlesville’s Superintendent of Schools, Chuck McCauley will recommend two experienced educators for administrative positions during tonight’s school board meeting. McCauley will recommend that Ariel Ortega become the new Assistant Principal at Central Middle School and that Matt Hancock become the new Bruin Academy Principal and Assistant Director of Athletics and Activities.

The Board of Education adopted a cost-cutting plan in February to streamline the district’s administrative positions. Ryan Huff was named to the new position of Director of Athletics and Activities in March. Hancock is currently an Assistant Principal at Madison Middle School. McCauley’s is recommending him to assist Huff while also serving as the Principal of Bruin Academy for the 2017-2018 school year. Bruin Academy is the district’s alternative high school program to assist students who are behind on credits for graduation.

Before his post as assistant principal, Hancock taught social studies subjects at Bartlesville Mid-High for five years and helped coach the Bruin football and track teams. Prior to his time in Bartlesville, he taught social studies and coached football and weightlifting in Muldrow.

The school board has already named Keri Gardner as the replacement for Ryan Huff as Principal of Central Middle School. The superintendent is recommending that Ariel Ortega, who has taught vocal music at Central since 2009, assume the Assistant Principal position that Ms. Gardner will be vacating. Mr. Ortega was both Central’s Teacher of the Year and the district’s Teacher of the Year in 2015-2016, and has held leadership positions in both state and local choral associations.