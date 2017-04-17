Posted: Apr 17, 2017 3:44 PMUpdated: Apr 17, 2017 3:44 PM

Ben Nicholas

A Bartlesville woman is in trouble in Washington County for eluding the police on Sunday. Mary Lucielle Young was driving when she made an abrupt turn, catching the attention of an officer. When the officer turned on his lights and siren, Young sped up to 64 MPH in a 25 MPH zone, almost losing control of her vehicle. Young continued to make abrupt movements and failed to stop at stop signs, eventually reaching 108 MPH in a 40 MPH zone.



Eventually, Young drove into oncoming traffic before she went into a residents yard where she was apprehended. While in the patrol car being transported to the Washington County Jail, Young reportedly attempted to kick out the windows.



Bond was set at $50,000.

